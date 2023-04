Ramirez, Dogboe make weight Robeisy Ramirez 125.6 vs. Isaac Dogboe 124.6

(WBO featherweight title) Joet Gonzalez 126.2 vs. Jose Enrique Vivas 126.2

Jahi Tucker 151.8 vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili 150.2

Jeremiah Milton 255.8 vs. Fabio Maldonado 215.8

Tiger Johnson 142.8 vs. Alfonso Olvera 142.8

Dante Benjamin Jr. 175 vs. Jasper McCargo 177.4

Emiliano Fernando Vargas 133 vs. Edgar Uvalle 132.2

Abdullah Mason 135.2 vs. Erick Garcia Benitez 135.4

Rohan Polanco 142.4 vs. Ricardo Quiroz 142.6 Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Okalahoma

Promoter: Top Rank

New ShoBox co-feature
ESPN+ Weights from Germany

