ESPN+ Weights from Germany Tom Dzemski 174.2 vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos 173.9

(EBU EU light heavyweight title) Roman Fress 199.5 vs. Roman Gorst 198.4

(German cruiserweight title) Adam Deines 177 vs. Dmytro Fedas 176.1

Julian Vogel 152.3 vs. Ali Hasso 151.9

Hugo Micaleff 141.8 vs. Alessandro Fersula 142.2

Nenad Stancic 141.1 vs. Michal Bulik 139.3

Marlon Dzemski 146.4 vs. Tornike Gikashvili 145.5

Robin Rehse 159 vs. Bato Barkatsashvili 158.3

Armin Graf 149.9 vs. Martin Friesse 150.4 Venue: Feel Good Club, Chemnitz, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

In 50th fight, Chemito outpoints Berrio

