March 31, 2023
Boxing Results

In 50th fight, Chemito outpoints Berrio

Photo: Martín Pérez-Producciones Agua Blanca

By Héctor Villarreal

WBA #6 featherweight, and former bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (43-6-1, 15 KOs), scored an eight round unanimous decisión over Colombian Hugo Berrio (28-10-1, 18 KOs) on Thursday night at the Arena Roberto Duran on the main event of the “Tributo 50”, international boxing card. All 3 judges scored the fight 80-72.

Undefeated twin brothers from Canada, Chann and Trevor Thonson, continue their rise on the lightweight división by beating Colombian opponents. Chann (14-0, 11 KOs), ranked #14 by WBA, stopped previously unbeaten Kevin “The Real Deal” Rivera (7-1, 4 KOs) at 1:50 of round #3 and Trevor kept his perfect record (8-0, 8 KOs) with a win by TKO over Eduard Gonzalez (5-3-1, 2 KOs) who quit at the end of the 7th round.

Photo: Martín Pérez-Producciones Agua Blanca
Photo: Martín Pérez-Producciones Agua Blanca
