By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO 108-pound champ Jonathan Gonzalez, Puerto Rico, pitifully pulled out of a unification bout with WBC, WBA titleholder Kenshiro Teraji because of sudden pneumonia. His emergency substitute, WBA #2 flyweight Anthony Olasuaga (5-0, 3 KOs), US, whose amateur mark was reportedly 23-1, arrived in Japan and appeared in a public workout on Thursday at Tokyo’s Teiken Gym. Olascuaga, under the wing of Californian handler Rudy Hernandez, was supposed to fight in Korea on April 15, and has been training hard prior to his coming to Japan. Anthony displayed a good form in sparring sessions here, and said, “I once had some sparring sessions with the champ Teraji in Los Angeles. I know he’s strong but wish to show my best and try to win his belt.” He said he would have no problem in making the light-flyweight limit although he, as WBA Fedelatin 112-pound champ, is ranked highly in the 112-pound category.

