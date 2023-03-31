Anthony Joshua 255.4 vs. Jermaine Franklin 234.12
Fabio Wardley 242.6 vs. Michael Polite-Coffie 269.4
Galal Yafai 113.8 vs. Moises Calleros 114.2
Campbell Hatton 139.12 vs. Louis Fiedling 138.6
Austin Williams 162.8 vs. River Wilson-Bent 162.7
John Hedges 189.14 vs. Daniel Bocianski 186.4
Ziyad Almaayouf 145.14 vs. Georgi Velichkov 142.7
Jordan Flynn 129.10 vs. Kane Baker 129.8
Juergen Uldedaj 203.8 vs. Benoit Huber 200
Peter Kadiru 239.3 vs. Alen Lauriolle 273.2
Venue: O2 Arena, London
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Joshua is on his way to another loss. The extra weight won’t help him. He has already suffered losses at the hands of a blown up cruiserweight (Usyk), and the Stay Puft Marsmallow man (Ruiz). A fourth loss will send him to gatekeeper status. I really hope he has a good strategy in place and his corner has a backup strategy if plan A fails.
Joshua coming in at his heaviest for this fight and Franklin coming in really light. Interesting. So is Franklin planning to be as mobile as possible and try take the fight into the later rounds and tire out the musclebound Joshua.
Franklin tends to be sloppy with wide punches. But, it looks like he trained to go the distance.
Coffie lost quite a bit of weight as well.
It isn’t too bad, he was 254 for Takam a few years ago. Franklin being 22+ lighter though from Whyte is VERY interesting.
Incidentally, if you ever want to see something crazy, go on boxrec and look up a fighter named Vicente Martin Rodriguez and look at his weights….
Joshua had that heavy and slow look the Takam fight. The later rounds the fight looked like it was turning, but then Takam got caught of course. Really though the second Usyk fight Joshua showed better stamina, maybe he still has more of that, let’s see.
Good Lord Lucie…he is as bad as Guillermo Jones! LOL!! 128 to 176 where Jones goes from 145.5 to 241.lb. I think Jones almost added a full Strawweight! LOL!! As for this fight people are focusing on Joshua’s mental state and understandably so. Whyte would also probably have had some demons when he faced Franklin as he had been knocked out in 2 of his 3 previous outings!
Joshua shall need complete focus-Franklin is dangerous!