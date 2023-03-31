Joshua weighs in at career-high Anthony Joshua 255.4 vs. Jermaine Franklin 234.12

Fabio Wardley 242.6 vs. Michael Polite-Coffie 269.4

Galal Yafai 113.8 vs. Moises Calleros 114.2

Campbell Hatton 139.12 vs. Louis Fiedling 138.6

Austin Williams 162.8 vs. River Wilson-Bent 162.7

John Hedges 189.14 vs. Daniel Bocianski 186.4

Ziyad Almaayouf 145.14 vs. Georgi Velichkov 142.7

Jordan Flynn 129.10 vs. Kane Baker 129.8

Juergen Uldedaj 203.8 vs. Benoit Huber 200

Peter Kadiru 239.3 vs. Alen Lauriolle 273.2 Venue: O2 Arena, London

Promoter: Matchroom

