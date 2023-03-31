March 31, 2023
Boxing Results

Kuroki defeats Suzuki, keeps WBO female 102lb belt

Yukokuroki01 1

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Fast-moving southpaw, WBO female atomweight champ Yuko Kuroki (21-7-2, 9 KOs) successfully kept her belt as she scored a unanimous decision (96-94 twice, 97-93) over ex-titlist Nanae Suzuki (11-6-1, 1 KO) over ten speedy rounds on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. It was an all-Japanese rematch since Kuroki dethroned Suzuki last September. Yuko, a police officer’s daughter, coped with Suzuki’s non-stop aggression by utilizing her faster footwork and southpaw counterpunches and made her initial defense.

In a semi-final of female ex-world champions, Chaoz Minowa (8-4, 6 KOs) eked out a hairline majority decision (77-75 twice, 76-76) over Tomoko Okuda (7-5-2, 1 KO) over eight.

_

Joshua weighs in at career-high
IBF orders Nontshinga-Suganob purse bid

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>