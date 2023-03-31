On February 28, 2023 the IBF ordered Sivenathi Nontshinga and Regie Suganob to begin negotiations for the IBF jr. flyweight mandatory defense. An agreement could not be reached within the time frame allowed by the IBF. The IBF ordered a purse bid on 3/30 which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 12:00 PM EST.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
