IBF orders Nontshinga-Suganob purse bid On February 28, 2023 the IBF ordered Sivenathi Nontshinga and Regie Suganob to begin negotiations for the IBF jr. flyweight mandatory defense. An agreement could not be reached within the time frame allowed by the IBF. The IBF ordered a purse bid on 3/30 which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 12:00 PM EST.

