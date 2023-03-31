Undefeated super welterweight Jahyae Brown (13-0, 9 KOs) will face Guido Schramm (15-1-1, 9 KOs) in a newly added 10-round co-feature as part of Showtime’s ShoBox tripleheader on April 7 from Cache Creek Casino in Brooks, California. The bout replaces the super featherweight bout between Neri Romero and Frency Fortunato that fell out due to an injury suffered by Romero. The main event will feature Shinard Bunch (20-1-1, 16 KOs) against Bryan Flores (23-0-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight contest. The telecast opener pits Raul Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) against Robert Terry (9-0, 3 KOs) with both fighters putting their unbeaten streaks to the test in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

Like this: Like Loading...