In the main event on Wednesday April 5, in Mexico City, heavy-handed Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez (23-1-19 KOs) will attempt to take the “0” away from undefeated Alexander Duran (21-0, 7 KOs) in a ten-round junior lightweight bout. The six-round co-feature is a battle for Mexico City bragging rights between hometown bantamweights Brandon “King” Reyes, (6-0-1, 2 KOs) and Abraham Arreola (5-2, 4 KOs). Opening the show is Jose Napoles (14-1-2, 6 KOs), the grandson of Cuban American Jose “Mantequilla” Napoles. The Marquez Promotions, Chiquita Gonzalez Promotions and ProBox Promotions card will be streamed live on ProBox TV.

