43-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-21-2, 19 KOs) schooled MMA fighter-turned boxer Viacheslav “Red Tarzan” Datsik (2-0, 2 KOs) in a three round exhibition on Friday night at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia.
In his post-fight interview, Johnson, who hails from Lawrenceville, Georgia, turned to the camera and stated “This is it right here. I’m really ready to make a life-long change. And I would like to say to THE president, the honorable Vladimir Putin, if you’re watching this and you’re listening, I, Kevin Johnson, am looking to move here to Moscow and become a full resident here to pursue my career. And with your approval, I would like to apply for a Russian passport where Russia can be my home.”
He’s a bigger fool than Roy Jones Jr. and must have lost his dammmm mind boxing so many fights!
Good riddance, now if you can take the cast of the view with you this would be an amazing start.
“The Honorable Vladimer Putin” Haha!…what a dick!
Total nonsense. Kingpin didn’t school anyone, he basically hung around and got dominated (again). Check you the fight on YouTube, Johnson just a punishment sponge now.
I have always had a lot of respect for Kingpin. Even when he was not competitive in a fight, his opponent learned a few things. He is a road warrior and a gatekeeper and boxing needs more guys like him. Every now and then, he can still pull off the upset. Ask Yoan Pablo Hernandez. But Kingpin is acting like a useful idiot here and praising a tyrant. I hope he sees the light and comes to his senses. Very disappointed in him.