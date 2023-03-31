43-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-21-2, 19 KOs) schooled MMA fighter-turned boxer Viacheslav “Red Tarzan” Datsik (2-0, 2 KOs) in a three round exhibition on Friday night at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia.

In his post-fight interview, Johnson, who hails from Lawrenceville, Georgia, turned to the camera and stated “This is it right here. I’m really ready to make a life-long change. And I would like to say to THE president, the honorable Vladimir Putin, if you’re watching this and you’re listening, I, Kevin Johnson, am looking to move here to Moscow and become a full resident here to pursue my career. And with your approval, I would like to apply for a Russian passport where Russia can be my home.”

