Ramirez, Commey make weight Jose Ramirez 140 vs. Richard Commey 140

(WBC Junior Welterweight Title Eliminator — 12 Rounds) Seniesa Estrada 104.2 vs. Tina Rupprecht 104.8

Antonio Mireles 265.4 vs. Patrick Mailata 321.4

Raymond Muratalla 136.6 vs. Humberto Galindo 136

Charlie Sheehy 134.8 vs. Angel Rebollar 133.4

Jessie James Guerrero 109 vs. Eduardo Alvarez 108.6

Ricardo Ruvalcaba 140.8 vs. Marco Antonio Cardenas 140.4

Subaru Murata 121.6 vs. Jose Negrete 121.4 Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Benavidez, Plant make weight Weights from Vietnam Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

