Jose Ramirez 140 vs. Richard Commey 140
(WBC Junior Welterweight Title Eliminator — 12 Rounds)
Seniesa Estrada 104.2 vs. Tina Rupprecht 104.8
Antonio Mireles 265.4 vs. Patrick Mailata 321.4
Raymond Muratalla 136.6 vs. Humberto Galindo 136
Charlie Sheehy 134.8 vs. Angel Rebollar 133.4
Jessie James Guerrero 109 vs. Eduardo Alvarez 108.6
Ricardo Ruvalcaba 140.8 vs. Marco Antonio Cardenas 140.4
Subaru Murata 121.6 vs. Jose Negrete 121.4
Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
I’m looking forward to this fight and glad it’s on regular ESPN. As much as I’d have loved to see the Benavidez vs Plant fight, 75 bucks is something I cannot afford, so I’ll stick with ESPN and watch the Benavidez/Plant highlights after.