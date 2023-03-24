Benavidez, Plant make weight David Benavídez 166.75 vs. Caleb Plant 167.25

(WBC interim super middleweight title) Jesús Ramos 153.25 vs. Joey Spencer 153.25

Chris Colbert 134.5 vs. Jose Valenzuela 134

Cody Crowley 145.25 vs. Abel Ramos 146 Kevin Gonzalez 121.5 vs. José Sanmartin 121.5

Orestes Velazquez 142 vs. Marcelino Lopez 141.75 Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime PPV Ramirez, Commey make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

