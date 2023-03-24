March 24, 2023
Benavidez, Plant make weight

David Benavídez 166.75 vs. Caleb Plant 167.25
(WBC interim super middleweight title)

Jesús Ramos 153.25 vs. Joey Spencer 153.25
Chris Colbert 134.5 vs. Jose Valenzuela 134
Cody Crowley 145.25 vs. Abel Ramos 146

Kevin Gonzalez 121.5 vs. José Sanmartin 121.5
Orestes Velazquez 142 vs. Marcelino Lopez 141.75

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime PPV

  • Ask yourself, why is this fight N O T 15Rounds and Same-day Weigh-in. Both fighters talk as such.
    Do not be deceived that 15Rounds and Same-day Weigh-in are unsafe. It is the total contrary. 15Rounds and Same-day Weigh-in was exercised for more than five decades [ successfully ] and is what sustained boxing’s indelible hold on public imagination. SEE; Archie Moore, Giacobbe LaMotta, Roberto Duran, Larry Holmes and many others.
    Said duration and procedures are not guilty of fighters short or long-term health erosion. The futility of having ONE trainer per boxer and the variableness of in-ring limitations [ said Pugilist ] incurs are, including many other forms of negligible acts. The 12Rounds era is like an associate’s degree versus the PhD levels of [ the ] 15Rounds Gladiatorial integrity.
    ©️Coach Hilario 2023

  • At first I was thinking David by tko, but I’m starting to see that Caleb is in his head. I think plant just might school him.

    • I think ur right. David looks smaller. He super skill was size and fast combos. Hey may have just lost his size and may have to jus refer to his combos as his only weapon. This fight just got interesting

  • Bena look drained-out! Reminds me of the former WBC 130lb ruler whom Oscar dethroned..still Bena a very dangerous skilled fighter.

  • Benavidez is an obnoxious bastard! But unfortunately, I don’t see Plant prevailing in this one.

  • Geez. Benavidez looks skeletal here. See what goes. Good to see top fighters facing each other.

