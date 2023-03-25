March 25, 2023
Napoitano-Brewer II set for June 24

Canadian super middleweights Antonio Napolitano (7-0-1, 3 KOs) of St. Catharines, Ontario, and Brandon Brewer (26-2-2, 11 KOs) of Fredericton, New Brunswick will run it back June 24th at the Niagara Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. The ten-rounder will be for the NABA Continental Americas Super Middleweight title.

The duo fought to a split-draw for the WBC US title in March 2022 at the Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

The co-main event will see another Canadian super middleweight prospect in John Michael Bianco (5-0, 3 KOs) of Etobicoke, Ontario vs TBA. Rounding out the undercard are stablemates Carolyn Redmond (6-1, 3 KOs), Derek Kuchmey (2-0, 1 KO), locals Stefan Dronjak (3-0-0, 1 KO) and pro debutant Jesse Sallows in separate bouts.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on FITETV powered by Triller beginning at 7:00 PM EST.

Tickets for the event go on sale online and at the Niagara Convention Centre’s BoxOffice Friday April 8th at 12:00pm EST.

