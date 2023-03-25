March 25, 2023
Boxing Results

Euro Results: Arthur, Zucco victorious

Former WBO #1 light heavyweight Lyndon Arthur (22-1, 15 KOs) scores a ten round unanimous decision over late sub Boris Crighton (10-2, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England. Arthur dropped Crighton with a right hand with about ten seconds left in the bout. Scores were 98-92, 96-93, 99-91. Crighton stepped in when Arthur’s original opponent Brian Suarez failed a late medical.

* * *

Unbeaten WBC #15 super middleweight Ivan Zucco (17-0, 14 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Germaine Brown (12-2, 3 KOs) on Friday night at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. Scores were 99-91 3x. Zucco retained his WBC International title.

