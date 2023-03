Weights from Vietnam Truong Dinh Hoang 167.5 vs. Dae Huyn Baek 167

(WBA Asia super middleweight title) Le Huu Toan 104 vs. Garen Diagan 104

(WBA Asia minimumweight title) Nguyen Ngoc Hai 139 vs. Campee Phayom 139.5

(WBA Asia South welterweight title) Chien Vinh Tyson 124.2 vs. Tran Van Hoai Thuong 124.2

Nguyen Dai Cat 116.9 vs. Nguyen Van Hieu 115.7

Doan Gia Dai 109.5 vs. Thomas Abati 109.5

Doan Gia Thanh 111.6 vs. Do Thanh Do 111.9

Do Ngoc Hoan 135 vs. Nguyen Hoai Thanh 135

Lam Dai Phat 134 vs. Pham Van Tu 135.2

Avazalbek Kuranbaev 109 vs. Bordin Peepueh 108

Vo Hong Dat 135 vs. Rachata Khaophimai 138

Arvin Jhon Paciones 109 vs. Sarawut Jiamthong 108 Venue: Saigon Sports Club, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Venue: Saigon Sports Club, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Promoter: Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainments)

