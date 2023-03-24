Okolie, Light make weight Lawrence Okolie 200 vs. David Light 198.3

(WBO cruiserweight title) Frazer Clarke 271 vs. Bogdan Dinu 234

Michael Gomez Jr 130 vs. Levi Giles 128.3

Karriss Artingstall 126 vs. Linzi Kuczyński 128

Callum Simpson 158.2 vs. Celso Neves 168.3

Rhys Edwards 128.3 vs. Brian Phillips 129.3

Shakiel Thompson 166.3 vs. Robert Talarek 165

Samiel Antwi 153 vs. Omar Rodriguez 153

Frankie Stringer 138 vs. Jacob Laskowski 137

Harvey Lambert 153 (10st 13lbs) vs. 159.1 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: BOXXER

TV: ProBox TV, Sky Sports

