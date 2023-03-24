Lawrence Okolie 200 vs. David Light 198.3
(WBO cruiserweight title)
Frazer Clarke 271 vs. Bogdan Dinu 234
Michael Gomez Jr 130 vs. Levi Giles 128.3
Karriss Artingstall 126 vs. Linzi Kuczyński 128
Callum Simpson 158.2 vs. Celso Neves 168.3
Rhys Edwards 128.3 vs. Brian Phillips 129.3
Shakiel Thompson 166.3 vs. Robert Talarek 165
Samiel Antwi 153 vs. Omar Rodriguez 153
Frankie Stringer 138 vs. Jacob Laskowski 137
Harvey Lambert 153 (10st 13lbs) vs. 159.1
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: BOXXER
TV: ProBox TV, Sky Sports
Okolie and Riakporhe just too massive for Cruiserweight. I am not sure how they can possibly make 200 then rehydrate to 220 lbs. Okolie a decent fighter probably moves to heavy next year regardless. Light looks like a lightweight next to this guy
I used to love watching Michael Gomez Sr. His fight with Alex Arthur was a classic. They wrote him off and he smashed Arthur from pillar to post. I’ve never seen Gomez Jr but hope he has some of his dads fighting spirit.