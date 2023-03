Weights from Orlando By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Randy Ochoa 136.4 vs Alex De Oliviera 139.2

Corey Marksman 137.6 vs. Brandon Idrogo 136.2

Angel Hernandez 134.6 vs. David Botos 136.8

David Garcia 234.8 vs. Joshua Sanchez 272.8

Antraveous Ingram 152.2 vs. Elliott Hicks 154

Jimmy Brenes 149 vs. Christopher Puryear 146.8

Roberto Gomez 131.8 vs. Daniel Silva 128.2 Date: Friday March 24

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida

Promoter: Undisputed Promotions

