Undefeated WBC #2, WBA #5, WBO #11 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs) scored an exciting ten round unanimous decision over WBC #9, IBF #13 Carlos Gongora (21-2, 16 KOs) on Thursday night at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. High level fight between legit contenders with Mbilli mostly outworking Gongora. Gongora rocked Mbilli twice with uppercuts, but Mbilli recovered and fought back. Mbilli punished Gongora late. Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 99-91. Mbilli retained his WBA International and WBC Continental Americas titles. Great fight!

Heavyweight Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over former world title challenger Eric “The Drummer Boy” Molina (29-9, 21 KOs). Slow-paced bout for the most part until things opened up in round seven. Kean finally connected with a right hand that put Molina on the canvas. Time was 2:39.

Super lightweight Steve Claggett (34-7-2, 24 KOs) broke down and stopped Rafael Guzman (26-3-2, 16 KOs) over seven brutal rounds of infighting. Guzman finally didn’t come out for round eight.

Unbeaten lightweight Luis Santana (9-0, 3 KOs) TKO’d Francisco Arturo Ramirez Martinez (11-5, 6 KOs) in round three. The bout was halted when Martinez turned away after taking a liver shot. Time was 1:23.

Other Results:

Leila Beaudoin W6 Laura Avendano (super featherweight)

Wilkens Mathieu W4 Jose Gonzalez Saldana (super middleweight)

Jhon Orobio KO1 Alejandro Medina (super featherweight)

Vanessa Lepage Joanisse W4 Princess Hairston (female cruiserweight)