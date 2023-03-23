March 23, 2023
Ramirez-Commey Final Press Conference

Jose Ramirez Vs Richard Commey Pose2
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Former unified world champion Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) faced off with former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) in advance of their twelve round junior welterweight showdown on ESPN this Saturday at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Jose Ramirez: “We’re focused on Richard Commey. This is a fight that is going to deliver a lot of excitement on Saturday. It’s always an honor for me to fight here in Fresno in front of the people who saw me grow up as a fighter. I hope to go out there on Saturday to showcase my talent in front of the people who love me the most.”

Richard Commey: “I’m always excited to get back in the ring. This is what I do. It’s going to be an interesting fight on Saturday. I really want to become a two-time world champion, so I’m coming strong this Saturday.”

