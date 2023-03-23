Super middleweight rivals David “The Mexican Monster” Benavídez and Caleb Plant stated their intention to settle their rivalry emphatically during Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for Benavidez’s WBC interim title headlining action live on SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez: “I’m gonna break Caleb’s jaw on Saturday night, by the sixth round…I’ve hurt everyone I’ve gotten in the ring with, and I can’t say the same for him. I guarantee I’m gonna hurt him…I really don’t like that guy at all…This is definitely the grudge match that everybody wants to see.

Caleb Plant: “The fans are going to see me get my hand raised. That’s what I’m guaranteeing…I feel I’m the better boxer, I have the better IQ and I have more experience. I have the better pedigree and it’s gonna show on Saturday night. I’m one of the best in the world at what I do. We’ve yet to see if he can perform at this level, but we’re gonna find out on Saturday.”