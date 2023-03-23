WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) came face to face with David Light (20-0, 12 KOs) in Manchester today at the pre-fight press conference ahead of this Saturday’s world title clash at the AO Arena Manchester, which will air live on Sky Sports in the UK and ProBox TV in the USA..

Lawrence Okolie: When I see him I know what he really is. I’m prepared for what he may bring and will do what I need to do. I am going to be matching him and overmatching him for pressure and power from round one. Saturday’s going to come. One of us is going to win and the other one’s going to become irrelevant. So I’m looking forward to it.”

David Light: “I’m not here on somebody’s else’s terms… I’ve earned the shot. I’m coming to win. I know he’s a proud man and he’s going to defend with everything he’s got. I could have taken this fight a few years ago, for the money, but I am not here for the money – I’m here for the title.”