Weights from Milan Ivan Zucco 167.3 vs. Germaine Brown 168

(WBC International super middleweight title) Francesco Russo 153.7 vs. Christian Mazzon 154

Maxim Prodan 150.1 vs. Mirko Marchetti 149.5

Giovanni Sarchioto 162.8 vs. Houcine Moulahi 163.1 Promoter: OPI Since 82

Date and venue: March 24, Allianz Cloud, Milan

Tv: ESPN+ (3 pm ET), DAZN (Italy only) Okolie-Light Final Press Conference Weights from Montreal Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.