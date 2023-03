Weights from Montreal Christian Mbilli 167 vs. Carlos Gongora 167.2

Simon Kean 248.8 vs. Eric Molina 253

Steve Claggett 141.2 vs. Rafael Guzman Lugo 141.8

Luis Santana 136.6 vs. Francisco Martinez 141.8

Leila Beaudoin 129.6 vs. Laura Mondragon 136.6

Wilkens Mathieu 164.2 vs. Jose Saldana 163.8

Jhon Orobio 129.2 vs. Alejandro De La Rosa 127.8

Vanessa Lepage Joanisse 184.8 vs. Princess Hairston 189.2 Date/Venue: March 23, Cabaret du Casino de Montreal

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

