July 2, 2020
Boxing Results

Ramirez avenges loss to Gonzales

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (4-1, 3 KOs) got his revenge against Adan Gonzales (5-3-2, 2 KOs) in a featherweight six-rounder on Thursday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Ramirez outboxed Gonzales all the way to win a unanimous decision by scores of 60-54 3x. Last August Gonzales shocked the boxing world when he upset Ramirez in his pro debut.

“I wanted to put our first fight behind me, and I did that,” said Ramirez. “Ever since our first fight, I wanted the rematch. I am glad this chapter of my career is behind me now. A couple more rounds and I could’ve scored the knockout. But I’ll take the win and continue to work hard on my craft. I have the best trainer in Ismael Salas.”

Unbeaten lightweight “Prince” Albert Bell (17-0, 5 KOs) cruised to a ten round unanimous decision over Mark “Machete” Bernaldez (20-4, 14 KOs). Bell in command all the way. Scores 100-90 3x. Bell suffered a right hand injury in round nine.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Elvis Rodriguez (7-0-1, 7 KOs) knocked out Danny Murray (5-4, 0 KOs) with a jab in round one. Time was 2:13.

In a heavyweight clash, Kingsley Ibeh (5-1, 4 KOs) won a six round majority decision over previously unbeaten Patrick Mailata (4-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 57-57, 58-56, 58-56. It was Ibeh’s second win in seven days.

