By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno will face Yohan “La Fiera” Vasquez from the Dominican Republic, for the vacant featherweight Gold title of the World Boxing Association (WBA), announced Moreno’s wife and promoter, Rouss Laguna.

“The contracts of both boxers have already been signed and the fight will take place without an audience, due to the situation of the Coronavirus” said Laguna.

“Both sides agreed to fight on Saturday, October 24, but always obeying the commands and directions of the authorities about COVID-19, so we don’t discard moving the date for November if it is necessary” the promoter added.

Moreno and Vásquez have both been training privately at the Jesús “Master” Gómez Gym in Panama City as well as some other fighters who are considered to participate in the event, but they still have to wait until the approval of the new boxing protocols by the Health Ministery so they can ask for the Commission’s approval.

Laguna Premium Boxing Promotions will announce the undercard later this month.