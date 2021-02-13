Both the undefeated sons of former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman were victorious in fights last week.

Heavyweight Hasim “Gold Blooded” Rahman Jr. (10-0, 5 KOs) notched a second-round TKO over Mexico’s Alejandro de la Torre at the Salon de Eventos in Heroica Matamoros, Mexico on Friday, February 5. Younger brother Sharif “C3” Rahman (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a third-round TKO over Haitian opponent Gladimir Jacinto at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, February 6.

The brothers, both signed to New York-based promoter Greg Cohen’s GCP, say it was nice to get back in the ring after an extended Covid-related period of inactivity.

Father Hasim Rahman Sr. watched both his sons’ fights and indicates he is happy with the way things are going. “I was pleased with both outcomes to say the least,” said the elder Rahman. “I’m not concerned with rushing them. I feel like as long as they are progressing and moving forward to their goals, I’m happy. I’m also glad they are both signed to Greg Cohen now. Greg is an extended member of our family. I could have found a more prominent promoter to sign them with, but I know Greg has their best interests at heart, even beyond boxing. And I know for a fact Greg can get the job done because he got it done for me on several occasions. I have another son Hasan coming up and every one of us are going to sign with Greg automatically.”