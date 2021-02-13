Sad to report the passing of former heavyweight boxer Mitchell Rose at the age of 51. Rose, a career journeyman with a mark of 2-11-1, 2 KOs, first came into the national spotlight when he handed the previously unbeaten Eric “Butterbean” Esch a shock defeat by second round TKO at Madison Square Garden. Seven years later, Rose was in the news again after a scuffle with Mike Tyson inside a Brooklyn nightclub. He later wrote a book on the incident, titled “Mike Tyson Tried To Kill My Daddy.” We’ll update this story when more information comes in.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Heartbreaking. I remember when he stopped the bean, humble young man, may he Rest In Peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…
Wow. I literally was just watching a video of him yesterday. Very sad news. This guy was quite the character. Look him up on YouTube. He always made sure that people knew he beat Butterbean. He actually used to wear a shirt that said, “I beat Butterbean”. Happy for him that he at least had his moment in the Sun with that fight. RIP Mitchell Rose.
So sorry to hear of this.
I refereed Mitch on the first night of my pro referee career on Dec 12, 1991 in the Broome County Arena in Binghamton N.Y.
Then the night we opened MSG “Return to the Mecca” Dec 15, 1995 after over a 3 year hiatus from Boxing, as I stood at ringside waiting to get into the ring for the Main Event with De La Hoya v Leija, I saw Mitch stop Butterbean right above me.
We were friends on FB and I offer his family my most sincere condolence’s.
R.I.P. Champ, we share two special nights in boxing.
Referee Ron Lipton