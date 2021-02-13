Sad to report the passing of former heavyweight boxer Mitchell Rose at the age of 51. Rose, a career journeyman with a mark of 2-11-1, 2 KOs, first came into the national spotlight when he handed the previously unbeaten Eric “Butterbean” Esch a shock defeat by second round TKO at Madison Square Garden. Seven years later, Rose was in the news again after a scuffle with Mike Tyson inside a Brooklyn nightclub. He later wrote a book on the incident, titled “Mike Tyson Tried To Kill My Daddy.” We’ll update this story when more information comes in.