In the scheduled ten round main event, super bantamweight Alberto Ezequiel Melian (8-2, 5 KOs) defeated fellow Argentine Luis Fernando Molina (8-6-1, 6 KOs) by way of ninth round TKO on Friday night at the Microestadio Municipal, Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Melian dominated the action in route to winning the vacant World Boxing Association Fedebol superbantam title.

Rounding out the undercard:

Christian Nicolas Andino (15-1, 2 KOs) SD 79-73 78 ½ -75 ½ for Andino and 75-77 ½ for Aquino (18-8-1, 13 KOs) 8 rds welterweights.

Ricardo Ruben Villalba (19-4-1, 8 KOs) UD 59-54, 58 ½-56, 58-55 Fernando Enrique Bataglia (13-37-3, 0 KOs) 6 rds middleweights.

Federico Schinina (2-0, 1 KO) UD 40-34 ½ 40-34 2Xs Federico Hernan Lopez (0-2-1) 4 rds super Lightweights.

Argentina Boxing Promotions – Mario Margossian promoted the show with TyC Sports televising the event.