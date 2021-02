ESPN Weights from Las Vegas Richard Commey 136 vs. Jackson Marinez 135.5

Adam Lopez 126 vs. Jason Sanchez 126

Jared Anderson 249 vs. Kingsley Ibeh 276 Eric Puente 137 vs. Sergio Vega 136

Jahi Tucker 144 vs. Eric Rodriguez 144.5

Troy Isley 157 vs. Bryant Costello 158

Floyd Diaz 117 vs. Fernando Macias 118 Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Rahman Bros remain unbeaten JoJo Diaz loses IBF title on the scale

