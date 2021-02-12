JoJo Diaz loses IBF title on the scale Joseph Diaz 133.6 vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov 129.8

(IBF jr lightweight title)

Note: Diaz weighed 3.6 pounds heavy. Only Rakhimov will be eligible to win the vacant belt IF the fight takes place. Patrick Teixeira 153.4 vs. Brian Carlos Castano 153.8

(WBO jr middleweight title) Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN ESPN Weights from Las Vegas DAZN Weights from London

