Joseph Diaz 133.6 vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov 129.8
(IBF jr lightweight title)
Note: Diaz weighed 3.6 pounds heavy. Only Rakhimov will be eligible to win the vacant belt IF the fight takes place.
Patrick Teixeira 153.4 vs. Brian Carlos Castano 153.8
(WBO jr middleweight title)
Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
They need to start taking a percentage per pound. Start at 30% of purse for being overweight and then 10% per pound after. Nothing more disrespectful towards your opponent then missing weight. Should lose your license for a year if it’s a title fight too.
Not even close! Damn JoJo! I think the fighter who misses weight ends up winning more times than not, I don’t know a thing about Rakhimov and the IBF has a history of having bad fighters ranked #1 (especially recently), but I’ll be rooting for him in this one.