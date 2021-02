DAZN Weights from London Josh Warrington 125.2 vs. Mauricio Lara 125

Zelfa Barrett 128.75 vs. Kiko Martinez 128.25

Leigh Wood 125.25 vs. Reece Mould 125.75

Dalton Smith 142.75 vs. Ishmael Ellis 138.9

Hopey Price 122.9 vs. Daniel Mendoza 122.8

Ibrahim Nadim 123.25 vs. Jonny Phillips 123.75 Venue: SSE Arena, Wembley

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing

TV: DAZN, Sky Sports (UK) JoJo Diaz loses IBF title on the scale Broner opponent officially named

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.