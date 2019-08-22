Former world champion Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin (34-1-1, 23 KOs) will duel hard-hitting Alfredo Angulo (25-7, 21 KOs) in a 12-round super middleweight showdown on FS1 September 21 from Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. “It looks like the Caleb Truax fight wasn’t meant to be, but this fight against Angulo is an important fight for me to establish myself in this division,” said Quillin, who was originally scheduled to rematch Truax on August 31, before Truax withdrew due to an Achilles injury.

The card also features Chris “Prime Time” Colbert (12-0, 4 KOs) entering the ring for a 10-round lightweight matchup against former title challenger Miguel Beltran Jr. (33-7, 22 KOs), plus unbeaten welterweight Terrel Williams (18-0, 13 KOs) goes up against Thomas Dulorme (24-3-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-round attraction, while unbeaten prospect Jesus Ramos (10-0, 9 KOs) takes on Rickey Edwards (12-3, 3 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight match to open FS1 PBC Fight Night.

FS2 prelims will precede the main card, highlighted by hard-hitting Jeison Rosario (19-1-1, 13 KOs) against unbeaten Bakhram Murtazaliev (16-0, 13 KOs) in a 12-round IBF 154-pound title eliminator.