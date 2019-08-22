The highly anticipated bout between undefeated super bantamweights Raeese “The Beast” Aleem (14-0, 8 KOs) and Ernesto Delgadillo (11-0, 2 KOs) was cancelled when Aleem arrived from Vegas and got extremely sick.

Pablo Cruz 129.2 vs. William Gonzalez 128.6

Jerrico Walton 144.4 vs. Victor Terrazas 150

Raphael Igbokwe 166 vs. Gnec Pllana 168

Andre August 174.4 vs. Christian Solarzano 173.2

Jesse Garcia 133.8 vs. Christian Guido 133.6

Joshua Freeland 153 vs. Luis Roman 151.4

Marcus Bates 120.4 vs. Saul Hernandez 122

Tristin Kalkreuth 183.2 vs. Aaron Valentine TBA

Venue: Arabia Shrine in Houston, Texas

Promoter: Night’s King’s Promotions and Force Train Promotions

Tickets: $35, $50 and $600 for a Table of 6