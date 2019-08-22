Undefeated lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover (13-0, 10 KOs) returns to ShoBox: The New Generation seeking to make a statement win in his homecoming fight against Thomas Mattice (14-1-1, 10 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a three-fight telecast on Friday, September 20 live on SHOWTIME from La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, Texas.

In a battle of undefeated featherweight prospects, two-time Junior Olympic National Champion and two-time Golden Gloves Champion Ruben Villa (16-0, 5 KOs) will face Enrique Vivas (17-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round matchup. In the opening bout, undefeated welterweight prospect Brandun Lee (14-0, 12 KOs) will face an opponent yet to be named.