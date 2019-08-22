Fast-rising heavyweight Frank Sanchez (12-0, 10 KOs) will face 2004 Olympian Victor Bisbal (23-3, 17 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight showdown as part of the FOX telecast on Saturday, August 31 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Sanchez vs. Bisbal replaces the previously scheduled bout between former champions Peter Quillin and Caleb Truax, after Truax was forced to withdraw due to an Achilles injury. The card is is headlined by former world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara battling Ramon Alvarez in a 12-round bout for the WBA super welterweight title. The co-main event will now see super welterweights Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora against Jamontay “The Quiet Assassin” Clark in a 10-round attraction.