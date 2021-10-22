Middleweight Jason Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) hosted a press conference in Ireland ahead of his against Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) for the WBO middleweight title at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 19, live worldwide on DAZN.

“He needs fights and the big guns are avoiding him. I’ll happily step in and bring that title back to Ireland.

“I’m at the perfect stage in my life and my career to deal with this situation. I’m not the young kid now living for the whole excitement of fighting for a world title.

“This is just another fight and I training my absolute ass off in the gym to get that W (win). To get that W will mean so much in this fight than in any other fight.

“I know that I can bring stuff to the table that is going to upset him, make him see things that he’s not always seen inside the ring.

“I honestly believe the Irish fans will outweigh his fans come fight night 100 percent.”