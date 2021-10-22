Probellum, the new promotional outfit headed by Richard Schaefer, continued its signing spree with an agreement with Moron Boxing, operated by Rafael Moron. The company have held events in Venezuela over 20 years, and have already held four events in 2021.

“Moron Boxing have become a huge force in Venezuela and so we’re delighted to now join forces with them,” said Schaefer.

“South America is a key market for us, and this is just the first in what will soon be some very exciting moves made in that part of the world in the coming days and weeks.”

To date, Probellum has also secured co-promotional agreements with Wasserman Boxing, Universum in Germany, Groupe Yvon Michel in Canada, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, Kynoch Boxing in Scotland, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Bufalo Boxing in Nicaragua, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana.