Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero went face-to-face Thursday at a press conference to preview their PPV showdown for Davis’ WBA lightweight championship on Sunday, December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Gervonta Davis: “He’s been talking for a long time. He’s trying to sell a fight, but I’m going to show him that he’s a chump on December 5. I’m not here to talk, I’m here to fight. I don’t take this personally. To me, this isn’t beef, this is business.”

Rolly Romero: “He’s got such a big head, it’s going to be hard to miss it. He gets touched up by every opponent he faces. Leo Santa Cruz was beating him up and Barrios was getting to him too…everyone’s going to see December 5, I’m going to knock Gervonta the f*** out. I hope you hear that.”