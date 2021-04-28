We spoke to WBO featherweight #2 ranked contender Joet Gonzalez (24-1, 14 KOs), 27, of Los Angeles and got his opinion regarding Emmanuel Navarrete’s victory over Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz and what the future holds for him. According to reports, Gonzalez will be stepping into the ring with Navarrete in the very near future.

What did you think of Navarrete’s win over Diaz?

It was a good fight, Navarrete did a great job in there. He showed what he’s capable of and I expected him to win. He showed he is a real force to reckon with in the featherweight division.

How do you think you would do against him?

I really like my chances against him. I think styles make fights and I’m a natural featherweight. I always thought Diaz was too small for him. Too short and doesn’t have the reach and doesn’t have the power. With me, we’re matched better. I have the reach and I have the power and I’m a natural featherweight. I’m the number two ranked feather by the WBO and I’m ready to be his mandatory.

Which fighters do you like to watch on your downtime?

I always enjoyed watching Juan Manuel Marquez, Marco Antonio Barrera and Oscar de la Hoya. The more current ones I like are Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez. I liked Manny when he was a lighter weight fighter and knocking people out.

Did any of those fighters influence your style?

I wouldn’t say they influenced my style. I think I have my own style. I like being aggressive and I like going forward. I’m always evolving, using my movement better and I’m always going to keep getting better and better. This is my life, this is what I do.

Tell us about your experience with Golden Boy Promotions and Espinoza Boxing?

I started my career as a pro with Frank Espinoza as my manager. He was interested in me since I was an amateur. I knew he was a man with a lot of experience and many world champions. We trusted him and we met with him and now we’ve been together for nine years. I like Frank, he believes in me and we’re a great team. Frank eventually got me signed with Golden Boy Promotions in 2015 which was a big deal for me since I was always an Oscar De La Hoya fan. I re-signed in 2019. Golden Boy and my manager Frank put me in a position where I can get a world title shot soon so I’m very happy with that.

If you weren’t a boxer what would you be?

I’d probably be something like a law enforcement officer. I like the adrenaline rush. All I’ve been doing is boxing all my life so it’s really hard to say.

What’s your ultimate goal in boxing?

To win multiple world titles and to be remembered as one of the all-time greats. As someone who always gave his all and had no quit. Someone who always put on a show and got some very important wins in the ring.

What message would you like to give to the fans that are getting to know you?

I want to say to the fans that I thank them for the support and that I don’t back down from any fighter. I’ll fight anyone, anytime, even in their backyard. It doesn’t really matter. I’m here to fight, that’s what I do. Any time you see me in the ring, expect an exciting fight because I’m coming with everything. And I can’t wait to fight Emmanuel Navarrete. I want that title. It’s my time.