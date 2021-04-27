The purse bid for the fight between World Boxing Council cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu and challenger Aleksei Papin has been postponed until May 11. Makabu (28-2, 25 Ko’s) is coming off defending his title for the first time, knocking out Olanrewaju Durodola in the seventh round last December in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Papin (13-1-0, 12 Ko’s) is coming from knocking out Ruslan Fayfer last August in Kazan, Russia, earning a chance for a rematch against Makabu.