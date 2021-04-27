April 27, 2021
Makabu-Papin WBC purse bid is postponed

The purse bid for the fight between World Boxing Council cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu and challenger Aleksei Papin has been postponed until May 11. Makabu (28-2, 25 Ko’s) is coming off defending his title for the first time, knocking out Olanrewaju Durodola in the seventh round last December in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Papin (13-1-0, 12 Ko’s) is coming from knocking out Ruslan Fayfer last August in Kazan, Russia, earning a chance for a rematch against Makabu.

