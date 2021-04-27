The purse bid for the fight between World Boxing Council cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu and challenger Aleksei Papin has been postponed until May 11. Makabu (28-2, 25 Ko’s) is coming off defending his title for the first time, knocking out Olanrewaju Durodola in the seventh round last December in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Papin (13-1-0, 12 Ko’s) is coming from knocking out Ruslan Fayfer last August in Kazan, Russia, earning a chance for a rematch against Makabu.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.