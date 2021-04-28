Boxing is back in the great state of Wyoming this Saturday as popular super lightweight Ruben Jacoby meets Derek Perez at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming. The USBL Rocky Mountain Championship will be at stake.

Jacoby’ parents, brothers and sisters are from Cheyenne, Jacoby himself was born in Colorado after the family relocated to Colorado Springs. Jacoby is ecstatic to be fighting and challenging for a title in his home town of Cheyenne. “To all my friends, family and fans [Wyoming], I’m bringing the heat!”

Perez is no stranger to stiff competition as he has been shuffling both an MMA and boxing career. Perez looks forward to the opportunity in challenging for championship tile. “It will be a great thing to bring home the USBL Rocky Mountain Region championship to New Mexico!”

The supporting cast is filled with up-coming boxers all making a name for themselves and look forward to the added exposure they will receive via IBtv.us ViewVision. Here are the featured bouts of the evening:

In heavyweight action Mikheil Bakhtidze from Tbilisi, Georgia will battle Francois Russell from Indiana in a 6-round contest; Nikita Miroshnichenko from Novosibirsk, Russia fighting out of Brooklyn, New York will face Larry Smith from New Hampshire, in 160lb contest; Sergio Lopez, Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico squares up against Kansas City’s Ray Collins, middleweights; Mengistu Zarzar from Liberia fighting out of Atlanta, Georgia shares the ring with Patrick Pierre, New Orleans, LA, super middleweights; Adam Vigil, will face Carlos Encinas, both boxers making their professional debuts.

Promoted by Chichimecan Combat Sports and Entertainment, Ghost Town Gladiators Promotions and A1 PRO The Next Generation, the event will be streamed broadcast on IBtv ‘ViewVision®