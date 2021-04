By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unbeaten lightweight Kaleb Kozak (4-0, 3 KOs) will clash with New Zealand-based Filipino-born Mark Arquiza (1-2, 1 KO) for the Bob Rose Cup in the main event at the MSAC stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Saturday.

Promoter Peter Maniatis said. “There are nine fights featured which will be televised on EpicentreTV. We are expecting fifteen hundred fans in what should be a great night of boxing.”