Derek Chisora believes he puts “the fear in god” in Joseph Parker and says he expects the former WBO Heavyweight world champion to run when they clash over 12 rounds at the AO Arena, Manchester this Saturday May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all markets excluding the UK, Ireland, China, New Zealand and Samoa.
Former world title challenger Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) was last seen pushing Ukraine’s pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk all of the way in their 12-round battle for the WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Title at The SSE Arena, Wembley last October, and the fan favorite is chomping at the bit for his next challenge.
A meeting between the pair scheduled for October 2019 fell through at three-and-a-half weeks’ notice when Parker’s team revealed he was suffering from the aftereffects of a spider bite. Chisora, who was unconvinced with Team Parker’s reasons for pulling out in 2019, has labelled Parker a ‘chicken’ during the fight build-up and says he has unfinished business with the Heavyweight contender.
“I think he pulled out because he had problems for himself in America, and in New Zealand and Australia, so that’s why he pulled out,” said Chisora. “I don’t blame him. Things happen, people pull out of fights. But you have to have a good excuse. Him saying he had a spider bite was shambles of an excuse to be honest with you. But it happens, what can I say? I’m going to punch him up. I’m expecting Joseph to run away. That is 100%. I know for a fact he’s going to run away.
“Great for him he’s looking to become a World Champion, but it doesn’t mean nothing to me. I’m just going to pound on him when I see him. What can I do better than Joseph Parker? That’s a good question. Everything. The fight is going to be a great fight, we’re going to push on it, train hard and go crazy about it. You know the routine man – WAR. Expect what I always deliver. Beat the guy and pound on the guy. Destroy that guy. Confidence. I put the fear of god him in. I am bringing pain and war.
“Time is the most important thing, you know, and I don’t have much time in boxing, so anytime I go I’ll just take any fights I want to have because time is running out. Most people don’t want to fight me because I’m a headache. I bring it. I love fighting. I want the people at home to pay their money to watch me do what I need to do. I’m taking this fight because I want to win it.
“The way I look at it in boxing is, if you can bring numbers to the gate, bums on seats, you’re in a great position. If you don’t, you’re not. So when people say you’re in great position for fighting for Titles and stuff like that, I don’t believe so. I just look at it like, I’ve got a fight here and this is how many people are going to be watching my fight and I’m excited about that. You know, being mandatory and in eliminators, it’s a headache bro. I’m happy, I’m happy to fight. I’m happy to bring entertainment to people’s houses through television and stuff like that so I’m just excited and ready to go.”
In reality, Parker’s style is like watching a lackluster movie with a predictable plot. You always know how it will end and what to expect. However, Chisora is a “busy” fighter and seems to keep his opponents always moving, thinking, and performing. I would like to see Chisora keep the pressure on Parker the whole fight and force Parker to make his predictable boxing style come alive and do something different other than do anemic hits, hold, and repeat. Sorry to all you Parker fans, but Parker’s boxing style never really connected to me as an inspiring art. Maybe he was misguided or missed a lot of opportunities with limited-skilled trainers or the atmosphere he trained in did not give present him with a vast training regimen for improvements. I give him credit as a boxer and his accomplishments, but his performances never inspired me.
Respect your comments Scobee but I cant see Del Boy worrying Parker, Just my opinion, cheers
Scooby Doo: Agree, Chisora always gives his best. Parker years ago looked like an exciting prospect, but it is probably because it was against opponents that allowed him to look good.
I have to be honest. I am nervous for Joseph Parker in this fight. This fight has upset written all over it.