|June 9
Showtime
Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster
(light heavyweight)
|June 9
UFC Fightpass
Callum Walsh vs. Carson Jones
(super welterweight)
|June 9
PPV
Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson
(welterweight)
|June 10
DAZN
Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos
(IBF flyweight title)
|June 10
ESPN
Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr
(WBO jr welterweight title)
|June 10
DAZN
Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy D'chenko
(super middleweight)
|June 11
PPV
Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III
(exhibition)
|June 17
DAZN
Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla
(WBC super lightweight title)
|June 17
Showtime
Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo
(WBO interim 154lb title)
|June 24
DAZN
Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley
(super middleweight)
|June 24
Showtime
Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams
(WBC interim middleweight title)
Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea
(IBF junior bantamweight title)
|July 1
ESPN
Jared Anderson vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy
(heavyweight)
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori
(heavyweight)
|July 1
TBA
Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr
(middleweight)
|July 8
DAZN
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr
(WBA "regular" welterweight title)
|July 15
DAZN
Richardson Hitchins vs. Montana Love
(super welterweight)
|July 22
ESPN
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes
(lightweight)
|July 25
ESPN+
Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue
(WBC/WBO super bantamweight titles)
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu
(WBO featherweight title)
|July 29
PPV
Erroll Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford
(undisputed welterweight title)
|August 5
PPV
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
(185lb catch weight)
|August 5
Showtime
Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia
(WBA "regular" middleweight title)
|August 19
ESPN
Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith
(WBC, IBF, WBO light heavyweight titles)
He seems calm and focused. Maybe he is on his way back in the top again.