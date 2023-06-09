IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards and challenger Andres Campos both made weight ahead of their world title fight tomorrow night. Edwards weighed 111 pounds and Campos was 111.5 pounds.

Other Weights:

Johnny Fisher 238.4 vs. Emilio Salas 229.9

Cherneka Johnson 120.8 vs. Ellie Scotney 121.4

(IBF female super bantamweight title)

Cheavon Clarke 199.2 vs. David Jamieson 199.1

Nina Hughes 117.3 vs. Katie Healy 117.5

(WBA female bantamweight title)

Youssef Khoumari 129.8 vs. Reece Bellotti 129.4

George Liddard 162 vs. Nikolas Dzurnak 160.5

Shannon Ryan 115 vs. Martina Bernile 114.4

Muhammad Ali 123.8 vs. Bryan Castro 123.3

Venue: Wembley Arena, London, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN