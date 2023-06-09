Josh Taylor 139.8 vs. Teofimo Lopez 140
(WBO junior welterweight title)
Venue: Theater at Madison Square Garden, NYC
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN
I like Taylor on decision win. Lopez wil have to hurt Taylor early or score a knockdown to get Taylor’s respect. Otherwise Taylor’s boxing ability will be too much for Lopez. Lopez doesn’t sound like he is a mentally in a good place