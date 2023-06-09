June 9, 2023
Taylor, Teofimo make weight

Taylor Lopez Weigh In

Josh Taylor 139.8 vs. Teofimo Lopez 140
(WBO junior welterweight title)

Venue: Theater at Madison Square Garden, NYC
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN

