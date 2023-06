Weights from Nova Scotia Ryan Rozicki 203.8 vs. Zamig atakishiyev 215 Tyson Cave 140.8 vs. Pedro Bernal 129.4

Dylan Rushton 146.2 vs. Kyle McNeil 150.2

Mikhail Miller 159.6 vs. Brett Beaton 159.0

Jesus Palomares 180.4 vs. Artur Ziyatdinov 182.4

Daniel Beaupre 172.4 vs. Drake olchowecki 173.4 Venue: The Forum, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Promoter: Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions)

TV: FITETV powered by Triller beginning at 7:00 PM AST. Taylor, Teofimo make weight

