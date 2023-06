Unbeaten WBO Euro heavyweight beltholder David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) hammered on Emir Ahmatovic (12-2, 9 KOs) for five rounds and got the win when the bout was called off between rounds. The event took place Friday night at the famed York Hall in London.

Unbeaten IBF Euro lightweight beltholder Mark Chamberlain (13-0, 9 KOs) needed just 2:16 to demolish Marvin Demollari 12-5, 2 KOs) in round one. Demollari down twice.