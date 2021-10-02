Local MMA star “Psycho Pitbull” Si Jun Jin (1-0, 1 KO) of Korea won his boxing professional debut Friday night stopping Jae Woo Kim (3-2, 0 KOs) by way of fourth round TKO. The event took place at the Benekia Hotel in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea. Jin, a kickboxer, is considered the best striker in Korean combats sports.

The bout was scheduled for six rounds at the super welterweight limit. Jin looked comfortable in his debut with an aggressive body attack on his opponent from the outset. Kim did not answer the bell for round four due to a reported broken eye socket.

“Jin is a very talented fighter and he did not disappoint in his boxing debut. We are planning his next fight near here in his hometown of Busan,” said promoter Andy Kim, CEO of Heavy Hitters Promotions.

The event was co-promoted by Heavy Hitters Promotions and J-Nine Promotions.