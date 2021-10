Weights from London Chris Eubank Jr 163.3 vs. Anatoli Muratov 162.9

David Avanesyan 145.9 vs. Liam Taylor 146.2 Venue: SSE Arena, London

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

TV: Sky Sports (UK) Oscar Valdez honored in Nogales

